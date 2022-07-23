2 Burmese workers drown in massive flooding in Pattaya area

The East felt the aftermath of near-record flooding in Bangkok Wednesday night, with the massive storm hitting Chonburi Thursday morning, leaving two Burmese dead.

Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip flooded badly July 21, especially in areas torn up by construction. Traffic came to a standstill in areas around the Sattahip and Plamuk junctions and in front of Prince Chumphorn Park.







Police and road contractors joined forces to get cars moving again and help those whose vehicles broke down.

In Sriracha, a Ford pickup plunged into an overflowing weir. Driver Somchai Namrat, 47, escaped the cab and swam to shore, but two Burmese workers weren’t as lucky.

Borwin rescue teams looked for the two missing men, but had to wait until floodwaters dropped to retrieve the bodies.









































