Bangkok steps up crowd control measures ahead of Nov 8 Loy Krathong festivities

Bangkok authorities are stepping up security measures for this year’s Loy Krathong festival in light of the recent tragedy in South Korea, in which 154 people were killed during a crowd crush that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he has instructed all district offices in Bangkok to devise plans for ensuring public safety, noting that crowd control must be prioritized for major celebrations and festivals.







The governor also said schools should teach students how to perform life-saving techniques, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), as part of efforts to help reduce the risk of fatalities at crowded events.

Loy Krathong events this year will be organized on November 8 along Klong Ong Ang and at various public parks and historical sites throughout the capital.







The festivities tend to draw large crowds along major waterways, prompting authorities to also express concern about people falling into rivers. (NNT)



































