Weekend train trips to Lop Buri’s Pa Sak Jolasid Dam returns this November

The special weekend ‘Rot Fai Loi Nam’ (floating train) trip from Bangkok to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province has returned again this year starting from this month through to January 2023, reported the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) today opens ticket sales at train stations nationwide and via the D-Ticket System www.dticket.railway.co.th. More information is available 24 hours through the SRT hotline 1690.







There is a total of 12 weekend train trips for this season. The first trip is scheduled for this weekend, 5-6 November.

Next services in November are on 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, in December on 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25, and in January, 2023, on 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29. There are no services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.







Ticket prices for the round-trip journey from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam are 560 Baht per person (second-class seat in air-conditioned carriages) and 330 Baht per person (third-class seat in regular carriages). The service is also available for group tours who want a private rail wagon.

Train No. 921 departs from Hua Lamphong at 06.00 Hrs. and stops en route at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang, and Rangsit Stations and at Ayutthaya, Saraburi, and Kaeng Khoi Junction.

When it reaches Pasak Jolasid Dam, the train will stop for 20 minutes for tourists to enjoy the scenery and take pictures, and will continue to the last station at Khok Salung, where it will stop for 30 minutes for tourists to enjoy shopping for OTOP products.







Then, it will return to the Dam at 10.35 Hrs. for tourists to have leisure time or lunch, or take local transport to visit the nearby sunflower fields.

The return trip No. 926 departs the Dam at 15.30 Hrs. with the same stops en route to arrive back at Hua Lamphong at 18.50 Hrs. (TAT)

































