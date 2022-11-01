Thai cabinet ministers try APEC meals

Cabinet ministers tried special dishes planned for participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and witnessed entries from a related food contest.

Before the cabinet’s meeting today, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited the “APEC Future Food for Sustainability” exhibition which presented entries from a food contest organized on the theme of “Plate to Planet” in relation to the upcoming APEC summit.







The contest saw entries from the 21 qualified teams that created their dishes with local wisdom and ingredients which promoted health and environmental conservation.

They included spicy rice salad with high protein content from chickpea and vegetables of five colors, flourless egg white ramen noodles, dairy-free ice cream flavored with kale and passion fruit, vegetarian steamed curry, steamed layer cake with dietary fiber and probiotics, vegan Thai curry croquettes, low-sodium sandworm noodles and giant cricket ice cream.









On the same occasion, Chef Chumpol Jangprai presented his dishes for APEC participants as cabinet ministers’ lunch today.

The dishes created on the theme of “Sustainable Thai Gastronomy Gala Dinner” will be served in the gala dinner for APEC participants and their spouses.

They featured all tastes of Thai foods and ingredients from all regions in the country and reflected balance between nature and sustainable development.

Chef Chumpol said that he used ingredients from nationwide sources to distribute income to local people. His team of 300 chefs will prepare dishes for about 400 guests and there will also be plant-based foods for vegans.







The dishes include coconut curry noodle soup, coconut chicken soup and hot and sour soup. Among the ingredients are vegetables and caviar from royal development projects, Pone Yang Kham beef and threadfin from Tak Bai district of Narathiwat. Wine from Khao Yai will also be served in the gala dinner. (TNA)





































