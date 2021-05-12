Bangkok starts vaccination at non-hospital facility

COVID-19 vaccination started today at the first non-hospital venue, CentralPlaza Lardprao shopping center, and recipients were personnel in contact with possible COVID cases and registered at-risk workers.

The inoculation was organized at the Sky Hall on the third floor of the shopping center in Chatuchak district with the capacity of vaccinating 2,000 people against COVID-19 a day.







Doctors and staff from Ramathibodi and Phramongkutklao hospitals were on duty there. Only vaccine doses from Sinovac Co were used. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang were set to visit the place in the afternoon.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the private sector will later open 13 more such vaccination facilities that will operate from 8am to 5pm. (TNA)























