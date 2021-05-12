Thai Criminal Court released anti-government rally leaders on bail

The Criminal Court temporarily released anti-government rally leaders Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan aka Ammy The Bottom Blues while postponing consideration of a request for bail from another rally leader Panupong Jaadnok.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong had been detained for their protest on Sept 19 last year and Mr Chai-amorn for a royal portrait fire this year.







The court granted bail to Mr Parit and Mr Chai-amorn on the conditions that they must not insult the royal institution, create unrest or leave the country without permission. They were ordered to report to the court by schedule.

The bail request for Mr Panupong was postponed pending the result of his COVID-19 test. (TNA)























