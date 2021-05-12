Pattaya mayor gets 2nd Covid-19 vaccine jab

Pattaya’s mayor received his second dose of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine to reassure the public that it’s safe.

Sonthaya Kunplome, along with Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai, got their follow-up jabs May 11 at Pattaya Hospital. Neither felt any ill effects in the hours after the inoculation.







The mayor urged Pattaya residents not to worry about side effects, saying he didn’t suffer any after the first injection. On the contrary, Sonthaya said, vaccinations help reinforce the body’s immunity against the coronavirus.

It takes time, however, for that immunity to develop, so even vaccinated people need to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing, Sonthaya said.





























