Bangkok situation at critical turning point in the next 2 weeks

The Thai government has extended lockdown measures for two more weeks from Tuesday, and added another 16 provinces to the ‘dark red’ zones with maximum restrictions, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said a curfew, from 9pm to 4am, and other restrictive measures will be imposed in Bangkok and 28 other provinces for at least the next two weeks.







She said the CCSA will evaluate the situation again in mid-August and it is highly likely that the measures will continue until the end of the month if the situation does not improve. Meanwhile, restaurants and food kiosks inside department stores and community malls are now allowed to provide delivery and take-away services.



The CCSA also declared 16 more provinces to be ‘dark red’ zones due to surging new cases, with new clusters in factories hampering industry and exports. The number of ‘dark red’ provinces has now increased from 13 to 29 and covers 40% of the population.





























