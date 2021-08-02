Pattaya-Chonburi remains in dark-red zone, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew stands

Updates on the expansion of the COVID-19 restrictions announced for the Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or dark-red zone provinces, which will be effective from tomorrow (Tuesday, 3 August, 2021) until the end of the month.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 1 August, 2021, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha signed Directive No. 30 that expands the dark-red zone from 13 to 29 provinces following the continued surge in cases. Meanwhile, 37 provinces have been designated as Strict Controlled Areas or red zone and another 11 provinces have been designated as Controlled Areas or orange zone.







29 Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or ‘dark-red zone’ provinces

Central Region: Bangkok and 17 other provinces: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri; Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Prachin Buri, and Rayong; Northern Region: Phetchabun and Tak; Northeastern Region: Nakhon Ratchasima, and Southern Region: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.



37 Strict Controlled Areas or ‘red zone’ provinces

Central Region: Chai Nat; Eastern Region: Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit; Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Satun, and Trang.

11 Controlled Areas or ‘orange zone’ provinces

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Phrae; Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, and Nakhon Phanom, and Southern Region: Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani.

Extension of restrictions in the dark-red zone provinces

The announcement stated that all restrictions in the most recent Directive No. 28 were to be enforced in all 29 dark-red zone provinces, from 3-31 August, 2021. These include:

The night-time curfew remains unchanged between 21.00-04.00 Hrs. During the 7-hour period nightly, people are asked to remain at home and only to go out if necessary.







Outside of the night-time curfew, people are also asked to only to go out, if necessary, i.e., to shop for everyday items like food, medicine and medical supplies, to visit the doctor, or to receive a vaccine.

Checkpoints and screening are in place for travel between dark-red zone provinces and other areas.

Public transport is allowed to operate at only 50% of the seating capacity and must apply social distancing measures. The relative authorities are to ensure there is enough transportation services, especially for people with vaccination appointments.









Work from home: Government agencies are asked to have their employees work from home 100%, except for those providing services in public health, disease control, utilities, traffic, disaster prevention and mitigation, law and order, and those with specific operating times to advance appointments. All must be done under strict disease control measures. Private companies are also encouraged to have their employees work from home 100%.

Restrictions on the gatherings of people

Taking effect from 3-31 August, 2021, public and private organizations as well as people are prohibited to organize any activities prone to the spread of disease. The number of attendees is limited for each zone.



Dark-red zone: No gatherings of more than 5 people.

Red zone: No gatherings of more than 20 people.

Orange zone: No gatherings of more than 50 people.

Restrictions and closure of businesses and services







Dark-red zone: Governors of Bangkok and 28 other provinces are authorized to announce appropriate measures for their respective areas, but the government’s Directive No. 30 generally orders closure of most businesses and venues.

Department stores, shopping malls, and community malls are allowed to open until 20.00 Hrs., and only for supermarkets, pharmacies and medical supplies, and vaccination centers. Restaurants and eateries in shopping malls or similar venues can open for delivery services only up until 20.00 Hrs.

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer take-away and delivery services up until 20.00 Hrs.

Convenience stores and fresh markets are allowed to open up until 20.00 Hrs. All 24-hour convenience stores must close nightly between 20.00-04.00 Hrs.







Red zone: Governors of 37 provinces are authorised to announce appropriate measures for their respective areas under the government’s Directive No. 30, including:

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer dine-in services up until 23.00 Hrs., without the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Department stores, shopping malls, community malls, convenience stores, and similar are allowed to open per normal hours, without any sales promotional activities.

Beauty salons, hairdressers, and Thai traditional massage shops are allowed to operate per normal hours.

Sports venues are allowed to open up until 21.00 Hrs. and organise competitions with a limited number of audiences.









Orange zone: Governors of 11 provinces are authorised to announce appropriate measures for their respective areas under the government’s Directive No. 30, including:

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to open per normal hours, and offer dine-in services without the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Department stores, shopping malls, community malls, convenience stores, and similar are allowed to open per normal hours, except for games machines and amusement parks.

Beauty salons, hairdressers, and Thai traditional massage shops are allowed to operate per normal hours.

Sports venues are allowed to open per normal hours and organise competitions with a limited number of audiences.



Closure of entertainment venues

Entertainment venues of all types are ordered to remain closed until further notice.

What remains open?

Hospitals, medical facilities, medical clinics, pharmacies, shops, factories, banking and financial services, ATMs, telecommunication services, postage and parcel services, pet food shops, building materials and construction supplies stores, shops selling miscellaneous necessary items, cooking gas stores, petrol stations, and online delivery services are allowed to open as necessary under strict disease control measures.







Self-protective measures and distancing efforts

As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others.























