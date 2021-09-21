Bangkok sets up more ‘sharing pantries at public parks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set up more ‘sharing pantries’, or food banks, at 4 public parks in Bangkok in a bid to ease suffering during to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the project aims to help people to survive the ongoing pandemic and enables the kindhearted to donate foods and other necessities to help society. The move was an extension of the ‘Too Pun Sook’ (sharing pantries) project that started on September 6th.







He said the BMA’s Environment Department has set up ‘sharing pantries’ at the entrance to four public parks, namely Lumpini, Saranrom, Rommani Thungsikan and Santiphap. The department also called on companies, shops, civil society organizations and wealthy people to participate in the project.



The governor added that Bangkok residents wishing to donate can contact public park offices or security officers stationed near the pantries. (NNT)



























