Bangkok set to upgrade Nong Bon Lake Park running, bicycle tracks and water sports center

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to invest 150 million baht in upgrades to Nong Bon Lake Park, located in Prawet district. The project includes the creation of a 10.5-kilometer path for walking and running, which will link Nong Bon Lake Park to the adjacent King Rama IX Park.

Upon completion, the two connected parks will offer a combined 1,144 rai (183 hectares) of recreational space, significantly expanding the green areas available to city residents and enhancing urban living standards. The BMA expects to complete 80% of these improvements by December of this year.







The enhancements to Nong Bon Lake Park will include refurbishments to the park’s main gates and its running and bicycle tracks. Additional features will include updated toilet facilities, a management office, seven sheltered resting areas, a new car park, and a multi-purpose ground. The project also involves the renovation of the existing sports ground and the construction of a new playground for children.







The park’s water sports center will also receive upgrades to better facilitate activities such as sailing, kayaking, and windsurfing. Originally established as a water detention area with a reservoir capacity of 5 million cubic meters, Nong Bon Lake Park has developed into a favored venue for various sports and leisure activities, including a designated area for dog walking.

Nong Bon Lake Park currently attracts around 42,000 visitors monthly, while the nearby King Rama IX Park sees about 275,000 visitors. The planned enhancements are expected to support the growing demand from residents and tourists for leisure and sports facilities in the capital. (NNT)





































