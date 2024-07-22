Boat tours along historic Bang Lamphu canal in Bangkok to celebrate HM the King’s birthday July 26-28

PTT Group, in collaboration with government agencies, the private sector, and local communities, is hosting the “Lam Nam Nathi Wari Somphot” event in Bangkok to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28 and promote awareness of national water resource development initiatives.







The event, taking place between July 26 and 28, features a series of boat tours along the historic Bang Lamphu canal, offering insights into the local community’s development in line with His Majesty the King’s directives. Given the popularity and limited availability of these tours, attendees are required to make advance reservations. Each tour is enhanced by detailed commentary from a team of experienced guides.

Accompanying the boat tours are film screenings that honor His Majesty, including “Drawings from the Future” and “Café.” The event also showcases a light and sound show titled “Blessings from the Water,” which uses state-of-the-art 3D mapping technology to create a captivating visual experience.









The festival’s appeal is further enriched by an exhibition that showcases various water resource development projects, traditional plays, and musical performances by groups such as Silpakorn University’s Symphonic Band. Additionally, attendees can participate in art workshops and cultural activities celebrating Thai arts, such as dessert making and resin flower crafting.

The celebration also features a selection of local and Michelin-selected street food, complemented by music that evokes the nostalgic charm of the Bang Lamphu area.

Entry to the “Lam Nam Nathi Wari Somphot” event is free, with further details and the full schedule available on the PTT website. (NNT)





































