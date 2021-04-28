Bangkok sends overflowing cases to nearby provinces

The Ministry of Public Health is sending the overflow of COVID-19 cases in Bangkok to adjacent Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon provinces for treatment.







Ministry Permanent-Secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said Samut Prakan and Bang Phli hospitals in Samut Prakan had converted two dormitories and an auditorium at Dhonburi Rajabhat University’s Samut Prakan campus into field hospitals, with 920 beds available.



He said about 400 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment at the field hospitals on the campus. They were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms. (NNT)





















