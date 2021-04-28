Clogged toilets, falling ceilings at Pattaya School No. 4

Clogged toilets, falling ceilings and flooding have left Pattaya School No. 4 a crumbling mess, and school officials want city hall to clean it up.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and city engineers toured the facility April 27. Together with Vice Principal Atchaya Ora, the group laid out the outlines of a renovation plan.



Clogged toilets are a major problem with teachers forced to use student restrooms. Decaying ceilings also are common. The small campus also sees flooding with every rainstorm.

Officials discussed construction of a new school building, but space is limited.





































