Clogged toilets, falling ceilings at Pattaya School No. 4

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya School #4 is falling apart and is in need of urgent repair.

Clogged toilets, falling ceilings and flooding have left Pattaya School No. 4 a crumbling mess, and school officials want city hall to clean it up.



Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and city engineers toured the facility April 27. Together with Vice Principal Atchaya Ora, the group laid out the outlines of a renovation plan.


Clogged toilets are a major problem with teachers forced to use student restrooms. Decaying ceilings also are common. The small campus also sees flooding with every rainstorm.

Officials discussed construction of a new school building, but space is limited.


Vice Principal Atchaya Ora points out to Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and city engineers the areas most in need of help.

 

Public Health Officers also inspected drinking water conditions at the school.

 

City engineers inspect the area to gather information they can use to come up with a viable repair plan.


Officials discussed construction of a new school building, but space is limited.









