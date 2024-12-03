Bangkok sees increase in temperature, windy at night

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that northern Thailand will experience morning fog and a slight temperature rise of 1-2°C, while the northern and northeastern regions will continue to have cool mornings. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas will also see a 1-2°C increase in temperature. Southern Thailand is expected to face increased rainfall, with heavy downpours in some areas.







The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass over upper Thailand is causing foggy mornings and a slight temperature rise. Despite this, the northern and northeastern regions will remain cool in the mornings.

On mountaintops, temperatures are expected to be cold to very cold, ranging from 10-17°C, while highland areas will see lows of 13-18°C. Residents are advised to take precautions against health issues due to fluctuating temperatures and to remain vigilant against fire hazards caused by dry conditions. Additionally, foggy areas pose risks for travelers, requiring extra caution.







A moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, combined with a low-pressure system over the lower South China Sea, will bring increased rainfall and isolated heavy rain to the southernmost parts of Thailand. Moderate waves are expected in the lower Gulf, with heights of 1-2 meters and over 2 meters in stormy areas. Mariners are urged to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.









From December 3-5, the low-pressure system in the lower South China Sea is forecasted to move across southern Thailand and Malaysia into the lower Andaman Sea and the Strait of Malacca. This weather pattern will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of southern Thailand.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, fog is expected in the morning, with temperatures rising by 1-2°C. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-26°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32-35°C. (TNA)









































