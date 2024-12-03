Love wins in Bangkok as officials get ready for historic same-sex marriage registrations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok is set to offer same-sex marriage registrations, starting January 22, 2025.

The city’s readiness follows the official publication of the same-sex marriage law in the Royal Gazette on September 24, 2024.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon announced the city’s preparedness at a press conference, alongside civil society groups and advocates who have been instrumental in the campaign for marriage equality. The event marked a significant countdown to the landmark day.







Bangkok has been conducting trial runs for same-sex marriage registrations since the previous year, with over 164 couples expressing their interest. However, the deputy governor emphasized the need to continue pushing for additional supporting legislation.

“I want to encourage everyone who has been fighting for diversity and equality. Together, we will make this a reality,” he said.







On January 22, thousands of LGBTQIAN+ couples across Thailand are expected to tie the knot in a historic mass wedding ceremony. Bangkok will host a grand event at the Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon shopping mall, while similar ceremonies are planned in 878 districts nationwide and all 50 districts within the capital.

Organizers aim to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of same-sex marriages registered on a single day. (TNA)









































