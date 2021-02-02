Strict rules, full classrooms as Pattaya reopens schools

Pattaya schools reopened Monday with regimented safety protocols but full classrooms.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led Education Department officials on an inspection tour of several of the city’s 11 public schools Feb. 1 to check that all disease-control measures were being followed.







Schools opened only two gates for students to enter – on foot or with vehicles – with all required to wear masks and have their temperatures scanned. Parents were not allowed on campus.

Lunch breaks were staggered by 10 minutes to avoid overcrowding and tables were outfitted with partitions to prevent spread of droplets that could potentially carry the coronavirus.

Staffers cleaned tables, desks and other surfaces after use and also had to wear masks and gloves.

Manote said he was satisfied with the precautions being taken and noted both students and administrators fully cooperated.

Unlike some provinces, Pattaya has not limited classroom sizes, with all students able to return to school.



































