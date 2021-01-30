Bangkok schools prepare for Monday reopening

Bangkok – Schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are now preparing their facilities ahead of their expected reopening on 1 February, to ensure students’ safety from COVID-19.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Permanent-Secretary, Silpsuay Raweesangsoon, observed the deep cleaning operation at Matthayom Ban Bang Kapi School in Bang Kapi district, which is one of the BMA supervised schools performing deep cleaning in preparation for the 1 February expected reopening.

Classrooms, restrooms and other school facilities have been deep cleaned to protect students and teachers from COVID-19, while city hall has drafted a set of measures to which all its 437 schools must strictly adhere.





In Sai Mai district, Rittiyawannalai School held a deep cleaning event at the school, led by the Royal Thai Army Commander in Chief ACM Airbull Suttiwan.

Volunteers helped to clean up the school facilities, perform landscaping works, spray disinfecting agents, add effective microorganism solution to the moat in front of the school, to improve the water quality, as well as deliver 2,000 face masks, 100 bottles of hand sanitizer and 10 hand sanitizer dispensers to the school’s cleaners and janitors. (NNT)













