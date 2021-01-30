AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Thailand delayed due to EU limited exports

The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Co will be delayed and vaccination in the country may not start on Feb 14 as earlier planned, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.





He said that the arrival schedule for the first lot of 50,000 doses of the vaccine from Italy could not be confirmed and it was unlikely that the vaccination could start on Feb 14. However, the doses should reach Thailand within February.

Mr Anutin said that there were transport problems and the European Union limited vaccine exports.

He said that another lot of 100,000 doses would follow. Besides, vaccination will also cover those with obesity, weighing at least 100 kilograms or having the body mass index of 35 and over, in addition to medical personnel, disease control workers, elderly people and people with cancer, diabetes, stroke, renal disease, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Mr Anutin said that the government would guarantee enough vaccine for Thai people. (TNA)













