Narathiwat lifts enhanced border controls and curfew as security situation stabilizes

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Narathiwat Task Force has issued an announcement lifting the previously imposed enhanced border control measures and restrictions on movement during designated hours under the Martial Law Act B.E. 2457 (1914).

The announcement follows an earlier order issued on January 11, 2026, which introduced stricter measures at border crossing points and imposed restrictions on individuals leaving their residences during specified hours in Narathiwat Province.







According to the Narathiwat Task Force, the current security situation has stabilized to a level that can be effectively controlled. As a result, the authorities have determined that the continuation of such restrictive measures is no longer necessary.

The lifting of the measures aims to ease public hardship in daily life, while also supporting economic activity and tourism in the province. The Task Force confirmed that the cancellation of the enhanced border measures and curfew restrictions takes effect immediately.



The announcement was signed by Major General Yodawut Phuengphak, Commander of the Narathiwat Task Force, who reaffirmed the security authorities’ commitment to maintaining safety and order in the area while facilitating the normalisation of daily activities for residents. (NNT)



































