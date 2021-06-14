Bangkok resumes foot massages, beauty clinics, nail salons and tattoo studios on Monday

From Monday, public parks, botanical gardens, museums, archaeological sites, beauty clinics, foot massage, manicure and tattoo parlors in Bangkok can reopen as usual, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his Facebook post on Saturday.







He said that the Ministry of Public Health and the CCSA had agreed with the city administration’s proposal to ease restrictions, now that the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital is under control and because many people in Bangkok have been vaccinated.

The prime minister warned, however, that they could be closed again if they do not strictly comply with regulations.

The prime minister also said that the Phuket 'sandbox' project will go ahead on July 1.






















