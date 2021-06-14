No shortage of vaccines in Thailand, confirms Health Minister

Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed on Sunday that vaccines have been regularly delivered on request, and the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has nothing to do with the Social Security Office’s (SSO) vaccination postponement.

Regarding the SSO’s temporary closure of its vaccination service for the insured from June 12-27, Mr. Anutin said the issue has nothing to do with the MOPH because the vaccines have been delivered at the request of the SSO which manages its vaccination program.







The SSO has advised companies that registered for vaccine that it wishes to check the number of people who got vaccinated at each company, emphasizing that this is not related to the MOPH. The SSO has advised the Department of Disease Control of the agencies that need vaccine. The Director General of the Department of Disease Control has confirmed that the vaccines were delivered on request, adding that queuing is a matter for the agency to supervise as the MOPH has already completed all its duties in relation to both the vaccines and medical equipment.





As for the distribution of vaccines, Mr. Anutin said that there is definitely no shortage at either the National Health Security Office (NHSO) or hospitals nationwide, confirming that everything has already been delivered to each province. When the vaccine reaches the province, it is the duty of the governor to distribute it to each area in accordance with the authority of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration which is the reason for integration. (NNT)



















