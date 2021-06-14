Bangkok accelerates vaccination for teachers before schools start

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has prepared a plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and educational personnel before the start of this semester. Teachers meanwhile, are asked to help children get used to wearing a face mask.







According to the Director of the Bang Sue Central Station Vaccination Center which provides a vaccination service to teachers and educational personnel, the Ministry of Education has submitted a list of more than 33,000 people encompassing teachers and educational personnel in Bangkok and its vicinity who are eligible to receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 25,000 of them have already been vaccinated and vaccinations will continue until Sunday, just prior to the start of the new semester.





Meanwhile, Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, has stated that the MOPH will speed up the vaccination service for teachers and educational personnel nationwide. However, teachers and parents have to train children to get used to wearing a face mask to prevent the disease spreading, because it may be difficult to expect children to keep a distance from one another. However, if they wear a face mask, it will greatly reduce the risk.

As for the issue of Sinovac vaccine for children under 18, consideration of the results of the vaccine test is pending. If it is safe and effective, Thailand must consider using it to provide a service that covers all ages as much as possible. (NNT)



















