Bangkok residents traveling upcountry on buses must check in on Thai Chana COVID-19 app

The special 4-day weekend began on Thursday with people in Bangkok leaving on their trips away from the capital. The Transport Company has scheduled some 5,000-6,000 services across the four days to serve passengers at the Bangkok Bus Terminal, estimated at 100,000 persons in and out daily. Passengers are urged to follow the COVID-19 prevention measures strictly.





At Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok, passengers are being asked to check-in on the Thai Chana COVID-19 contact tracing platform using their smartphones, or manually by writing down their name, telephone number, and travel destination.

Passengers must have their temperature taken before entering the passenger terminal, and before boarding their bus. Any persons whose body temperature is higher than 37.5C will not be permitted to travel.







Operators of scheduled services are providing masks and hand sanitizer for passengers in case they lose their own while traveling, or forget to bring them.

However, most passengers have made preparations for travel by bringing extra masks and sanitizers with them. Some passengers traveling with minors are reported to have warned their kids to be cautious, refrain from unnecessary touching, and to wash their hands frequently. Many people are reported to be satisfied with the precautionary measures being taken at the bus terminal.









The Transport Company’s acting president Manoch Saichuto, said today the company had scheduled 4,437 bus services, third-party buses, and vans to serve the three Bangkok bus terminals in Chatuchak or Mo Chit, Borommaratchachonnani Road, and Eakkamai on 9th December, with passenger numbers recorded at 62,359 persons.

He said that during the 10-13 December holiday, the Transport Company has scheduled some 5,000-6,000 services to serve an estimated 100,000 daily passengers at the three Bangkok bus terminals.





The Transport Company has implemented COVID-19 prevention measures by asking all passengers to wear a face covering throughout their journey, including at the bus terminals, and to check-in on the Thai Chana contact tracing platform each time they arrive at a terminal and board their bus.

Passengers who have a fever, along with a respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, runny nose, and difficulty breathing, and have a history of visiting high-risk areas, should immediately notify a Transport Company staff member or nearby public health official.

Passengers can now book their upcoming travel with the Transport Company online for buses departing within the next 90 days on www.transport.co.th, or by contacting any ticketing agent. (NNT)







