Thai Parliament proceeds with reconciliation committee selection

The Thai Parliament has begun to receive the names of nominees for the 7-party reconciliation committee, being formed to address current political conflicts, with the first meeting expected early next year. The House Speaker said today the effort must continue even without the participation of the opposition or the protesters.







House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has disclosed that the final list of reconciliation committee members is expected next week without any changes to the structure, stressing that the mechanism will go forward even without the participation of opposition parties.

Mr Chuan said the reconciliation committee will only serve as a platform for brainstorming and cooperation, without providing advantage to any particular side, and that he will attend the first meeting himself to gather input.





Two seats on the reconciliation committee have been reserved for the Senate. A representative says the Senate had previously selected two senators, but needs to re-select one person following a withdrawal.

They said the selection process has proven to be difficult due to the qualifications required, however they expect to submit their two nominees by year’s end.









The coalition parties have nominated three nominees from the Palang Pracharath Party, the Democrat Party, and Bhumjaithai Party for the two-seat quota they have.

Government whip Wirat Ratanaset from the Palang Pracharath Party, said today they will be proposing the house add a quota for Cabinet members. However the coalition will continue to discuss their options, as there are still uncertainties surrounding the reconciliation effort, including the boycott from opposition parties and the protesters. (NNT)