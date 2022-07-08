Bangkok residents encouraged to separate waste for recycling

Residents in Bangkok are being encouraged to help separate waste for reuse and recycling in order to reduce the capital city’s expenditure on waste management.

According to reports, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spent more than 10 billion baht on garbage disposal while spending only 6 billion baht on public health and 4 billion baht on education.







During a recent meeting with a panel overseeing waste management issues, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that the BMA will implement waste management policies while improving its waste transportation system. Officials will encourage residents and the private sector to work together to separate dry and wet waste before reusing and recycling the remaining dry waste.



The BMA’s Environment Department will also provide waste disposal guidelines to local communities and schools in order to encourage local communities to reduce garbage output.

Meanwhile, authorities will also address complaints such as foul odors emanating from garbage disposal sites. The Bangkok Governor stated that officials must monitor the city’s waste collection because it is a major environmental problem that affects people’s quality of life.

The Bangkok governor also emphasized the importance of dispelling the narrative that the BMA dumped its waste in one location, which made residents reluctant to separate waste for reuse and recycling. (NNT)































