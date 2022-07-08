Thailand joins Cambodia in eliminating call center scammers

The Cabinet has endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and Cambodian authorities to address fraud committed by call center scammers and other criminal groups.

A joint committee will be formed to exchange information, facilitate arrests, and process extradition requests.







This collaboration is expected to increase the effectiveness of efforts to suppress call center criminals and other perpetrators of fraud.

The MoU is expected to be signed on July 11 when Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakomanusorn is scheduled to visit Cambodia. (NNT)

































