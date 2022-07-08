Thai healthcare workers preparing for increase in Covid cases

An order by the Ministry of Public Health has been issued to prepare for a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic following the rise in infection rates from the BA.4 and 5 subvariants of Omicron.

An urgent order signed by Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit has been sent to public health officials across the country to prepare for a rise in infection cases. The letter included the following orders for the ministry’s public health centers and hospitals:







Notify medical personnel of the situation so that they can prepare services and protect themselves accordingly (Universal Precaution). Inspect and ensure adequate medical supplies and medication to ensure service and treatment efficiency. Ensure preparation for beds for patients with severe conditions. Preparations to ensure the referral system runs smoothly. Accelerate the booster shot vaccination program for medical personnel and citizens. Publicize guidelines on preventing the spread of the disease. Cooperate with local departments to plan prevention and control measures. Constantly collect data and analyze the situation in all aspects.







According to the Department of Medical Sciences, sample analysis taken between June 25 and July 1 showed that Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for over 50 percent of new cases. Public Health officials have warned that the number of infection cases could rise in the next three months, with the Bureau of Epidemiology forecasting 4,000 cases per day in September. (NNT)

































