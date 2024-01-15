Thailand to host ‘Cobra Gold 2024’- multinational military exercise Feb 27 – Mar 10

Thailand is hosting Cobra Gold 2024, a multinational military exercise, from February 27 to March 10, with events spread across various provinces, including Lopburi, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Rayong.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang also plans to promote the traditional martial art of Muay Thai during the exercise.







Cobra Gold 2024, co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, marks its 42nd edition this year. The main war exercises will involve seven nations: Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia. Additionally, China, Australia, and India will participate in humanitarian aid drills.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub said the inclusion of Muay Thai in the event’s activities shows Thailand’s intent to merge cultural exchange with military operations.







The recent meeting at the Defence Ministry, attended by representatives from the Joint US Military Advisory Group – Thailand (JUSMAGTHAI), including US Embassy Spokesperson Christopher Helmkamp and JUSMAG official Alan Oliver, focused on preparations for Cobra Gold 2024. The discussions covered a range of planned activities, such as field training, cyber warfare training, humanitarian assistance, disaster response training, and, for the first time, space domain awareness and operations. (NNT)































