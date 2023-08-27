Bangkok reports progress on landscape along Phadung Krung Kasem Canal

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has made progress with its project to improve the landscape along Phadung Krung Kasem Canal in the capital, and remove structures that encroach upon the canal’s banks. BMA officials have been maintaining order around the clock to ensure that public spaces alongside the canal remain accessible.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt revealed the preliminary results of the project, which began in July and was implemented by three district offices with jurisdiction over the canal. Specifically, these are Pathum Wan, Dusit and Pom Prap Sattru Phai.

According to the governor, all 56 structures encroaching on the canal’s walkway have been removed, with sellers and stalls along the canal reorganized to make the walkway more usable. BMA personnel will maintain oversight along the canal around the clock through the end of this year.







Chadchart stressed the importance of enabling local residents to use the spaces along the canal banks for joint activities, fostering a sense of joint ownership and affection for the area. He believes this will encourage locals to help maintain order, benefiting both sellers and residents.

The project also aims to provide public spaces that can be shared by the community, reflecting a sense of collective responsibility and affinity for the canal. (NNT)













