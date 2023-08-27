‘World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023’ featuring competition, fair and concerts

The World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 was officially opened on the evening of August 25th at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem. The ceremony was honored by the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, and the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Mr. Nirut Maneepan.







In addition to the competition, there are many other interesting activities, such as:

-A fair from 12 international basil restaurants, featuring the best Thai chefs.

-15 legendary street food stalls.

-The Puen Kaprao Market, where you can buy fresh basil, vegetables, meat, and condiments.

-A photo opportunity in the garden of basil and Thai herbs.

-The “Reuang Phadung Krung Kasem” light and sound show, which transforms the canal into a beautiful spectacle.

-Concerts from famous artists.







The event is only on for two more days, so don’t miss out! It’s happening from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM until Sunday, at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem (Hua Lamphong), Bangkok.

The venue is located next to Hua Lamphong Railway Station.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/streetfoodlegend (TAT)







































