The Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima section (250.77km) is already almost 40% done!

This section features 181.9km of elevated rail, 64km ground-level, and a 6.4km tunnel.

Stops to look forward to: Bang Sue main terminal, Don Mueang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Budget for this section: Approximately 179.4 billion baht.

Expected launch for the public: 2027.

Stay tuned for more updates! (PRD)