Bangkok reopens isolation centers for COVID-19 patients

Community isolation centers for COVID-19 patients will soon reopen in all Bangkok districts in response to rising case numbers in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his deputy, Tavida Kamolvej, spoke of the current COVID situation in Bangkok. They said beds at hospitals run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are now more than 50% occupied, with most patients being either senior citizens or people with a chronic illness.







With around 2,000 confirmed daily infections, BMA district offices have been ordered to prepare community isolation centers for reopening. Medicines, supplies, and personnel are being readied for the isolation centers. Public health service centers will act as the initial screening point for patients before they are transferred to a BMA hospital.





According to the deputy governor, infections among students at BMA-run schools generally involve older students, with young children only accounting for just 1% of school infections. 437 BMA-run schools have been asked to make preparations to switch to online teaching when needed, though teaching will continue on-site for the time being. A school director may consider shutting down the school for three days in response to any infection cluster that spreads beyond one class.



Chadchart is urging the public, especially members of the ‘608’ group of vulnerable individuals, to get the booster vaccinated against COVID-19.

He noted, however, that the BMA cannot issue a facemask mandate, as masking regulations must comply with the orders from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA has expressed concern over activities that attract large crowds, such as ‘music in the garden’ events and outdoor movie screenings. The governor said people will be advised to keep their masks on at all times and to observe social distancing. The governor added that he will set an example for wearing masks in public by doing so during his morning jogs.

































