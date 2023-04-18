Bangkok records most deaths from road accidents during Songkran holiday

Road accidents killed 267 people and injured 2,208 others during seven days of Songkran Festival with most deaths reported in Bangkok, according to the Interior Ministry.

There were 2,203 road accidents in total from April 11-17. Most traffic accidents or 68 occurred in Chiang Rai. Bangkok recorded 22 deaths from road accidents, the most among other provinces.

Nakhon Si Thammarat reported most injuries of 70.







Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Boontham Lertsukeekasem said in his capacity as the secretary-general of the road safety centre said that the figure tally during the seven-day road safety campaign showed a slight increase in the number of road accidents and the injuries from that of last year.

The death toll dropped by 5%. Speeding, which was the major cause of the accidents and drink driving decreased 1.5% and 3.26% respectively. (TNA)





















