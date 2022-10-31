Pattaya plans strict safety and crowd control for Halloween tonight

Pattaya has planned strict controls for Halloween on Walking Street following the crowd-crush tragedy in South Korea.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Oct. 30 that two fire engines and an ambulance will be stationed on the South Pattaya nightlife strip and a tourist-assistance center will be stocked with first-aid supplies and officers equipped with walkie-talkies, patrol vehicles and golf carts.







Both Pattaya and Tourist police will be on patrol Monday night.

Poramet asked businesses to make tourist safety their priority on the holiday.





































