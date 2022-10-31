Pattaya plans strict safety and crowd control for Halloween tonight

By Pattaya Mail
0
225
Pattaya authorities have placed safety and security measures on walking Street to prevent any incidents or unforeseen circumstances on Halloween night.

Pattaya has planned strict controls for Halloween on Walking Street following the crowd-crush tragedy in South Korea.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Oct. 30 that two fire engines and an ambulance will be stationed on the South Pattaya nightlife strip and a tourist-assistance center will be stocked with first-aid supplies and officers equipped with walkie-talkies, patrol vehicles and golf carts.



Both Pattaya and Tourist police will be on patrol Monday night.

Poramet asked businesses to make tourist safety their priority on the holiday.

Halloween makeup artists have been busy during the past week preparing for the big night of ghouls and monsters.



Nightclubs in Walking Street and other nightlife areas in town are prepared to welcome their customers on Halloween night.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR