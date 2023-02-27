Cambodian Foreign Minister concludes visit to Thailand

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn recently concluded his two-day official visit to Thailand, during which he and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai emphasized the importance of joint efforts to achieve their bilateral trade target of US$15 billion by 2025.

According to a statement from the Cambodian Foreign Ministry, the two officials also presided over the soft opening of the Cambodia-Thailand Friendship Bridge, which is expected to boost cross-border trade and investment, as well as improve connectivity and well-being between the two countries.







Both sides agreed to work together on tourism under the slogan “Two Kingdoms, One Destination” to achieve the peaceful resolution of border disputes in order to build a boundary of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

As both countries remain committed to achieving mine-free land by 2025 and 2026, the two ministers also stressed the importance of concluding de-mining operations along the perimeter as soon as possible, as directed by their governments. (NNT)































