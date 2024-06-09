Bangkok ranked in sixth place with nickname ‘Street Food Capital of the World’ – Time Out

Time Out magazine, a leading global media and hospitality business, surveyed thousands of locals about places to eat and published an article on the results, titled “The World’s 20 Best Cities for Food Right Now.”

While the first was Naples, Italy, Bangkok was ranked in sixth place with the nickname “Street Food Capital of the World.”







Time Out explained that street food is the heart of the Bangkok food scene, which can be seen anywhere from streetside to floating markets, and som tum, or spicy papaya salad, is the dish it suggested that visitors try.

Other than street food, Bangkok also houses 34 Michelin-starred restaurants, eight of which are on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, for visitors who love to taste delectable food in accolade-earning eating places. (PRD)





































