Bangkok pubs, bars stressed on narcotics, guns, under-aged and opening time

Around 200 police officers were deployed to inspect entertainment venues around Bangkok on Nov 1 night, with no serious issues being discovered. Meanwhile, the chief of the police force is warning entertainment venue operators to keep in line with laws and regulations. A 5-year closure order will be enforced on venues that violate regulations on narcotics, guns, and opening time (until 2 am).







Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioners Torsak Sukvimol and Surachate Hakparn led about 200 police officers to inspect entertainment venues in 6 locations throughout Bangkok. The venues inspected were believed to potentially belong to foreign owners and run through nominees. The venues included KBangkok, Space, Hollywood, Brooz, Asgard, and Baby Face. The police officers conducted random urine tests and gun searches among venue customers. They also made sure there were no minors under the age of 18 present at each venue.







Pol. Gen. Torsak said the inspection aimed to search for guns, narcotics, and under-aged minors inside the entertainment venues. He indicated any establishment found to have violated laws governing the aforementioned issues will be ordered close for 5 years. The owner of any place ordered closed but continuing to operate under the radar face a prison sentence of 1 year.

The deputy police chief said entertainment venues have the responsibility of preventing issues of narcotics, guns, and underage customers. He acknowledged foreign investors illegally operating entertainment venues in a mafia-like fashion has become a problem. The police force is aware of the significance of this matter and local police units have been told to strictly inspect and suppress this activity.







Pol. Gen. Surachate said preliminary inspection did not discover wrongdoings at any of the venues inspected last night (31 October). Traces of narcotics were found in the urine of 3 customers but no narcotic substance was found on their persons. Pol. Gen. Surachate noted this figure of positive urine results was very low, and the entertainment venues provided authorities with their cooperation. (NNT)

































