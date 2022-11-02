Thailand’s private sector ready to host APEC CEO Summit 2022

Another major event to be taking place in parallel with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) is the APEC CEO Summit, where businesses and leaders across the region convene to discuss economic matters.

The APEC CEO Summit 2022 is scheduled to take place on 16-18 November in Bangkok. Mr. Poj Aramwattananont, Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2022, said delegates from 9 countries have formally accepted the invitation, namely Peru, Chile, Vietnam, the Philippines, New Zealand, Indonesia, Canada, the United States, and China.







Chinese President Xi Jingping will deliver a speech at this event.

Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the event will allow Thailand to boast its potential in trade, investment, and tourism, while allowing business leaders to share their thoughts on obstacles and challenges.







The APEC CEO Summit 2022 is considered one of the first major in-person meetings during a period where many economies are facing leadership changes. This meeting will serve as a platform for discussion on post-pandemic economic recovery, as countries started to fully reopen their borders. (NNT)

































