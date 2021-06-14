Thailand launches third phase of state’s co-payment scheme

Registration started via the www.คนละครึ่ง.com website and the Pao Tang app for 31 million people to claim the government’s cost-of-living subsidy under the third phase of the “Khon La Khrueng” co-payment program.

The registration for the 3,000-baht subsidy began at 6am. At 11.28am, 11.3 million rights to the subsidy remained available.







Those who enjoyed the subsidy in the first two phases of the program must register anew for the latest phase. Newcomers can register at www.คนละครึ่ง.com. The people who had applied for any subsidy programs such as Chim Shop Chai (Eat, Shop, Spend), We Travel Together, co-payment, We Win and Section 33 We Love Each Other can register at the website and the Pao Tang app. This morning the Pao Tang app did not function. Registrants were advised to use the www.คนละครึ่ง.com instead.





Past registrants would not be included in the third phase of the co-payment program automatically because the government has the “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (the more you spend, the more you get) program and considers the people who do not register for the new phase of the co-payment program as planning to instead participate in the Ying Chai Ying Dai program.

Registrants will receive SMS messages confirming their participation within three days. (TNA)



















