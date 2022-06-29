Bangkok protest sites set up to promote peace and non-violence

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it will review the use of seven Bangkok locations for public demonstrations.

Following a peaceful rally at Lan Khon Muang last week, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the opening of additional sites for public demonstrations and other activities would allow more people to express their views and resolve their differences.







Chadchart was referring to the announcement of seven public demonstration sites, the first of which was Lan Khon Muang in front of Bangkok City Hall.



The other six locations being considered are as follows:

-Din Daeng district’s Thai-Japanese Youth Center

-The public space beneath Ratchavibha Bridge in Chatuchak district, near Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 36.

-The parking lot in front of the district office in Phra Khanong

-The Min Buri district’s 72nd Anniversary Stadium

-Thung Khru district’s Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium

-Monthon Phirom Park is located in the Taling Chan district.

The Bangkok governor said all issues apart from politics should be addressed at the designated demonstration grounds to show that people with differing opinions can coexist.







He also urged those planning to attend future gatherings to respect the views of others, emphasizing that disagreements are a natural part of democracy and can lead to new ideas and positive developments for the nation when handled peacefully. (NNT)

































