Thailand allows bus operators to raise fares to continue their services

Operators of passenger buses running inter-provincial routes under a concession from state-run Transport Co ended the reduction of their bus frequencies after the government allowed them to raise fares on July 4.

On June 28, the Central Land Transport Committee resolved to allow operators of inter-provincial buses to increase their fares by 0.05 baht per kilometer from July 4. Meanwhile, Transport Co will freeze its bus fares for three months to help people.







Pichet Jiamburaset, president of the Thai Bus Business Association, said he informed its members of the resolution from the transport committee and told members to restore their normal services without reducing bus trips. He promised that the bus association members would cut fares when diesel prices fell.



Earlier 48 inter-provincial bus operators announced they planned to reduce their bus frequencies on 227 routes due to the rising diesel price. (TNA)

































