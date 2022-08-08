Thailand urges world to fulfill climate change pledges

The government calls on international agencies and countries to fulfill their pledges in assisting Thailand to achieve its objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During a two-day meeting of the Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC), Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa reminded participants to fulfill their promises to help the kingdom limit greenhouse emissions. He also emphasized the importance of acting quickly to provide financial packages, technology transfers, and capacity building, as previously promised by international communities.







The Natural Resources Minister said Thailand has agreed with the international community to reduce emissions from 30% to 40% by 2030, while receiving promises to support Thailand’s goal through a framework known as Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action. He added that the government is working to address the impact of climate change by reducing emissions in the transportation, farming and industrial sectors. However, he emphasized that these actions will not succeed without international support.







Thailand’s long-term greenhouse gas emission development strategy will be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change during the 27th Conference of the Parties, or Cop27, in November. The government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. (NNT)

































