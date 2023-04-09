Bangkok prepares safety and alcohol limits for upcoming Songkran festival April 13-15

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has implemented strict safety measures in preparation for the upcoming Songkran festival, the traditional Thai New Year, which will be celebrated from April 13 to 15.

To ensure the safety of festival-goers, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited at certain venues, including temples, public health facilities, filling stations, public parks, train stations, and piers. In other areas, alcohol will only be sold during the permitted hours of 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to midnight.







BMA Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Suksan Kittisupakorn urged organizers to adhere to Thai traditions during the event and warned people to follow the rules, particularly while driving. He added that the use of face-daubing powder and high-pressure water guns should also be limited to ensure safety.

Khao San Road, a traditional Songkran venue, is expected to be exceptionally crowded this year. To ensure safety, authorities are urging people to be cautious and follow the rules. Festival-goers are also reminded that while Songkran is a time of celebration, safety should remain a top priority.







Furthermore, the BMA has stated that all relevant BMA units will be working diligently to ensure that the festivities are not only enjoyable but also safe for all participants. (NNT)



















