Thailand plans to expand internet coverage to 24,654 communities in 3 years

The government plans to expand internet coverage to 24,654 communities throughout the nation, focusing on local communities, schools and hospitals within a three-year timeframe.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan chaired a meeting of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) via VTC on Saturday (8 Apr). That meeting provided updates on the status of the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund, as well as the operation of the fund’s committees and working groups. Other topics covered at the meeting included discussions on risk and information management, as well as the human resources management system.







One of the ONDE initiatives discussed and approved during the meeting was the Community Internet Service, which aims to provide public internet services, maintain community internet networks, and expand high-speed internet to improve people’s quality of life. The project will provide high-speed Wi-Fi services to 24,654 community locations and expand its network to schools, hospitals and public locations to support local communities and low-income earners. The meeting’s goal is to complete this project within three years.







The deputy premier underlined that technology is rapidly changing and advised everyone to consider and prepare for fundamental tech trends as a group, driving change by more quickly adapting to conditions and opening up opportunities for continuous involvement. All projects should be assessed and screened based on the needs of the people, with the goal of increasing opportunities and decreasing disparity when it comes to access to technology. The aim is to accelerate opportunities and improve people’s quality of life in the digital age. (NNT)















