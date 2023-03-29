Bangkok prepares for major Songkran celebrations

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced it will hold a major event to celebrate the Songkran festival this year, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said an area in front of City Hall in Phra Nakhon district has been designated as the main venue for the capital’s water-splashing celebrations. Additionally, all 50 district offices across the capital will organize their own events to celebrate the upcoming Thai New Year.







To commence the celebrations, Phra Phuttha Sihing, a highly revered Buddha image, will be paraded on April 12 from Phutthaisawan Throne Hall at the Bangkok National Museum to City Hall, where it will be displayed until April 14. Other traditional rituals, including almsgiving and water blessing ceremonies, will also be organized nearby.







Chadchart added that celebrations will take place near Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau will be responsible for ensuring peace and order during the festivities, and restrictions will be in place on the sale of alcoholic drinks, powder, high-pressure water guns and inappropriate clothing to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all participants. (NNT)















