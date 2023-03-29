Thai cabinet acknowledges guidelines for preserving and globalizing Songkran

The Cabinet has acknowledged guidelines for preserving and globalizing the Songkran festival this week, as it pushes for the tradition to be included on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the campaign, proposed by the Ministry of Culture, aims to establish guidelines for promoting and preserving the Songkran tradition. With the cooperation of all agencies, activities will be organized to focus on preserving the beautiful cultural values of the Songkran festival, along with public relations efforts to raise awareness among the international community.







Each provincial administration is encouraged to organize religious and cultural activities related to the Songkran tradition. Provinces will also launch a campaign to encourage people to give alms to monks, pay respect to elders, dress in Thai traditional clothing, and support local artists in passing on the cultural heritage.

During the long holiday period, agencies responsible for security and public services are urged to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety of life and property for both locals and tourists. Motorists are also urged to comply with traffic laws when on the road. (NNT)



















