Bangkok prepares for air pollution surge

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing mitigation measures ahead of an expected peak dust pollution period.

The measures were announced by BMA Spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan and advisor to the Bangkok governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth. They said the BMA has been monitoring dust levels and has already made improvements to channels for warning the public about elevated dust readings.







People will be able to receive relevant news and information through the “Line Alert” channel on the Line mobile application. They can also use the Air BKK app or open the BMA’s Facebook page to receive information.

A warning will be issued whenever PM2.5 readings in an area exceed 90 micrograms per cubic meter, color-coded as red.







Readings exceeding 75 micrograms per cubic meter in 10-20 Bangkok districts simultaneously will also trigger an alert. PM2.5 levels will also be displayed on 90 smart signboards on roads across 20 districts.

The BMA has been inspecting factories and conducting checks on vehicles emitting black exhaust to reduce airborne dust at their sources, while open-air burning is also being regulated. To protect people’s health, the BMA has started holding “dust-fighting classes” and setting up dust meters at 33 schools in the capital.







The initiative is expected to be expanded to more schools in due course. Incident response plans have meanwhile been established for periods when dust levels exceed safety standards, with emphasis on vulnerable individuals and small children. (NNT)

































