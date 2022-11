Pattaya police raided an after-hours lock-in party on Soi Buakhao long after legal closing time.

The outside lights were off and the front doors locked at a bar around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 3, but employees gave away the secret by standing outside a side door.







Police ordered them to open up and found 50 Thais and foreigners cavorting inside.

Drug tests were done and patrons searched, but no drugs or weapons were found.

The bar was cited for various offenses including operating after hours.