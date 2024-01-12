‘Bangkok Port Free Zone’ launched to facilitate import-export activities for private sector

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has introduced a new duty-free zone, known as the Bangkok Port Free Zone, at the Bangkok Port. This new development aims to provide warehouse services and facilitate import-export activities for the private sector.

Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, stated that the government is committed to promoting new activities to enhance service levels and support trade and investment.







In particular, the administration aims to meet the needs of importers and exporters, thereby increasing Thailand’s competitiveness on the global stage. As part of this initiative, the PAT has launched various projects to develop into a key hub of the country, including business collaborations with the private sector.

The Bangkok Port Free Zone offers new services on an area of 24,000 square meters, providing investors with facilities for efficient and rapid import and export operations. This is expected to add value to businesses and facilitate various activities related to goods, reducing logistics costs. This initiative is a collaboration between the PAT, the Customs Department, and private entities.







Explaining the operational model, Manaporn mentioned that the PAT holds the ownership of the area, while private investors manage and operate the project. The services offered include warehousing, container storage yards, rental offices, showrooms, temperature-controlled rooms, and storage for high-value goods.

Business activities within the free zone include trading and exchanging of goods, sorting and classification of products, repackaging and relabeling, and consolidation of goods. Furthermore, it also offers a storage service for up to two years. (NNT)



























